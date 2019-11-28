Veteran service events scheduled for the month of December

November 28, 2019
Veteran Services

Events for veterans will be held in Trenton during the month of December.

A veterans service officer will help with VA paperwork and answer questions at the Trenton VFW Hall on December 6th from 7 to 2 o’clock.

A vet center counselor will also be at the VFW Hall December 6th from 9 o’clock to noon to provide post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling for discharged and active military.

A veterans service officer will help with VA paperwork at the Trenton Hy-Vee December 9th from 9 o’clock to noon.

Veterans are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214 and other paperwork when meeting with the veteran’s service officer.



