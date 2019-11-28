Chillicothe Area Arts Council to present Enrico and Friends

Local News November 28, 2019November 28, 2019 KTTN News
Chillicothe Area Arts Council

A musical trio including a saxophone, piano, and violin will perform secular and sacred music for the holiday season at Chillicothe.

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will present Enrico and Friends “Music of Christmas” at the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe the afternoon of December 8th. The box office will open at 2 o’clock, and the performance will start at 3 o’clock. Tickets will cost $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for students.

Chillicothe Area Arts Council season ticket holders will be admitted free with their tickets.

Contact the Arts Office for more information at 660-646-1173.

