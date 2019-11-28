Patrol arrests South Carolina man on warrants involving indecent liberties with a child

The Highway Patrol reports it arrested a Fort Mill, South Carolina man in Linn County on Wednesday afternoon and accused him of being a felony fugitive from out of state.

The North Carolina warrants for 55-year-old William Rockow allegedly involve two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of contributing to the delinquencies of a juvenile.

The Patrol also accused him of speeding and driving without a license.

Rockow was taken to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on a 24-hour hold.

