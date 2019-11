The Trenton Police Department’s next Coffee with a Cop will be in December.

Community members can meet and visit with members of the Trenton Police Department and ask questions about the department, special programs, or law enforcement in general at the Hy-Vee Food Store in Trenton

The event is scheduled for the morning of December 18th from 8 to 10 o’clock.

