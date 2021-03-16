Vehicle stop leads to arrest of three on alleged drug violations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a vehicle stop on Highway 65 for an equipment violation led to the arrest of three individuals for alleged drug violations.

Online court information shows 63-year-old Daniel Leroy Walker of Bedford, 38-year-old Dawn Rachelle King of Hale, and 40-year-old Sasha Campos of Hale have each been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

King’s bond is $5,000 cash only, no surety, drug patch, and Supervision Services. She is next scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on March 17th.

Bonds for Walker and Campos were originally each set at $5,000 cash only, no surety, drug patch, and Supervision Services. The court amended their bonds to own recognizance posting allowed, drug patch, and Supervision Services. They are next scheduled for court on March 24th.

Cox reports the deputy making the vehicle stop was led to believe another crime was or other crimes were taking place. K-9 Zaki did a free air sniff around the vehicle and indicated multiple times the odor of a drug or drugs. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of alleged evidence of methamphetamine and methamphetamine drug paraphernalia.

Related