Grundy County Commission signs with Granite Phone Service; Grundy County to receive $2 million in next round of COVID funding

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission signed a letter of agency with Granite phone service on March 16th. The letter gives the company permission to contact AT&T on behalf of Grundy County.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray says going through Granite for the county is estimated to reduce the cost of three AT&T lines from $500 a month to $190 per month. He notes Granite purchases on the wholesale market for phone usage.

Grundy County is anticipated to receive $1,910,347 in the next round of COVID-19 funding through the State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds legislation, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The act was enacted on March 11th, and payments are to come from the United States Treasury Department. The first half would be paid to Grundy County within 60 days of the bill’s enactment. The second payment is to come no earlier than 12 months after the first payment. Ray notes there is not yet a lot of information about the funding.

The commission spoke with Sheriff Rodney Herring about the Second Amendment Perseverance Ordinance, which the commission approved in February. The ordinance installed protections in Grundy County on federal acts, laws, orders, rules, and regulations which infringe on rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the U. S. Constitution and Article 1 Section 23 of the Missouri Constitution. Herring and the commission want to make sure communication lines are open between the sheriff’s office, the commission, and other agencies.

Tusa presented information on conceptual designs, recommendations, and a request for proposal process for 911 radios for Grundy County.

Representatives from the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled attended the commission signing a proclamation for Developmentally Disabled Awareness Month.

Related