The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education has approved a health insurance plan and a four-day week calendar.

The district will work with Missouri Educators Trust for the insurance. The plan will provide all full-time staff a $3,000 health savings account for $549.91. Staff will have an option to buy up to three other plans at an employee’s expense.

Next school year is scheduled to start August 24th and end May 20, 2022. Superintendent Phillip Fox reports the four-day week will run Tuesday through Friday. School days will be lengthened by 20 minutes and end at 3:35 instead of 3:15.

The board approved provisions of a new preschool to begin this fall. The all-day preschool will be limited to 10 students, and preference will be given to four-year-olds. The preschool will be free to attend.

Four mowing bids were rejected for the elementary and high schools. The mowing will be done in-house with current employees.

The board formed a committee to develop specifications for the construction of a bus barn. Grundy R-5 is looking for a bus driver.

The district received a 100% rating at the Highway Patrol’s bus inspection.

The board approved hiring Robin Griswold as the Parents As Teachers instructor for Grundy R-5. The position will be shared with Laredo R-7.

Other approved matters included the restarting of a full-time music program and the Grundy County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The administration was directed to adjust COVID-19 safety measures as it sees fit based upon local conditions.

After a closed session, it was announced Tiffany Carver was transferred from kindergarten instructor to preschool instructor. A contract for a music teacher was offered, but the name will be withheld until the acceptance of the contract. All certified staff members considered for renewal were approved for next school year.

Grundy R-5 is accepting applications for kindergarten, third and fourth grade, part-time special education for the elementary school, and full-time special education for the high school.

