Grundy County Commission accepting bids for pipe and fuel

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission is accepting bids for pipes and fuel.

The metal or polyethylene pipes are for 2021. Bids are to be for two and two-thirds-inch by half-inch and three-inch by one-inch standard round corrugated, riveted metal pipes and riveted polymer-coated pipes and/or polyethylene pipes per foot with fittings and accessories approved by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The company receiving the bid must give prompt delivery upon request by the county commission, or the commission reserves the right to cancel the contract.

The gasoline and diesel fuel will be used by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, ambulances, and Road and Bridge trucks and equipment. A contract will be awarded to one supplier for both gasoline and diesel. The fuel is to be supplied through April 2022.

Bids should be expressed as the amount of discount from self-service pump price or on volume purchasing and should include the current pump prices with taxes deducted. The successful bidder is to provide separate billing for each department and daily documentation of purchases, including the number of gallons purchased and the price per gallon.

Bids for pipes and fuel will be accepted in the Grundy County Clerk’s Office until March 30th. The pipe bids will be accepted until 9:30 that morning, and the fuel bids will be accepted until 10 o’clock, at which time they will be opened and publicly read. The commission reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or any portion of them.

Questions may be directed to the county clerk at 660-359-4040 extension 4.

Related