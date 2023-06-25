Collision involving two teenagers in Caldwell County leaves vehicles totaled

Local News June 25, 2023June 25, 2023 AI Joe
A serious collision occurred at the intersection of JC Penney Drive and Caldwell Road, located two miles west of Hamilton in Caldwell County. The incident took place on Saturday at approximately 6:45 PM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cpl. V.R. McBride responded to the scene upon receiving the emergency call. The collision involved a 2007 Jeep Wrangler and a 2004 Dodge Dakota, both of which were totaled during the crash

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler, a 16-year-old male from Hamilton, Missouri, escaped with only minor injuries. The driver, whose identity has been withheld due to being a juvenile, was not transported to a medical facility. The driver of the Dodge Dakota, identified as 18-year-old Joshua J. Morrison from Cameron, Missouri, suffered serious injuries. Morrison was taken by private vehicle to an unknown medical facility for treatment.

The 16-year-old driver was wearing a seat belt, however, Morrison was not.

According to preliminary investigations, the collision occurred as the Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on Caldwell Road and entered the intersection with NW JC Penney Drive. At the same time, the Dodge Dakota, traveling westbound on NW JC Penney Drive, failed to yield to the Jeep Wrangler and struck its left side. The intersection is non-controlled, adding to the complexity of the incident.

As a result of the collision, the Jeep Wrangler came to rest on its top, facing southeast on the west side of Caldwell Road. The Dodge Dakota came to rest on its top, facing northeast north of NW JC Penney Drive. Two unidentified passengers were reportedly in the Dodge Dakota at the time of the collision, but their whereabouts have yet to be determined.

Assisting Cpl. V.R. McBride were Trooper. T.N. Garton and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

