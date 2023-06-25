Teenager falls from boat being towed by pickup, driver leaves the scene of the accident

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Route T at Route A near Ridgeway Saturday night, resulting in injuries to a 16-year-old male. The incident took place at approximately 9:15 PM, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cpl. M. J. Miller responded to the scene after receiving the call. The incident involved a 2004 Ford F250, pulling a 19.5 ft bass boat on a trailer.

During the incident, the juvenile male occupant of the bass boat fell from the vessel onto the roadway, sustaining moderate injuries. The injured individual was transported by the North-Harrison Ambulance for medical treatment, however, the report did not indicate which medical facility the teenager was taken to. Their identity has been withheld for privacy reasons.

The driver of the Ford F250 left the scene of the accident, but the vehicle was later located on private property.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Tpr. B. L. Israel, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and the North-Harrison County Ambulance in responding to the incident.

