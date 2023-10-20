Winners announced at opening ceremonies in various Missouri Day contests

The community of Trenton gathered last night for the opening ceremonies of the annual Missouri Day celebrations at First Baptist Church, where various contest winners were announced, highlighting local creativity and community spirit.

Decorating Contest Winners:

Residential Yard and Porch: First Place: Mike and Naomi Starkebaum, 3945 Little Woods Drive Second Place: Glenda Lovell, 1805 Madison

Business Category: First Place: Evercare Pharmacy, 1903 East 9th Street Second Place: Trenton Abstract Company, 910 Main Street



The Farmer’s Bank of Northern Missouri sponsored the prize money for these contests.

Window Decorating Contest:

First Place: Preceptor Nu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, display at the Southern Bank

Second Place: The Space, downtown Trenton

The Southern Bank sponsored the prizes for the window decorating contest.

The ceremonies also acknowledged the young artists of Trenton in the Missouri Day coloring contest, which celebrated the theme of “Honoring Grundy County Pioneers.” Winners ranged from pre-school through fourth grade, with each receiving gift cards sponsored by the Tractor Supply store in Trenton.

Coloring Contest Winners:

Pre-School:

Preston Kasinger, Grundy R-V (1st)

Kate Shiflett, Grundy R-V (2nd)

Lillie May, Grundy R-V (3rd)

Kindergarten:

Sophia Hudson, Laredo R-7 (1st)

Jack Hainey, Rissler Elementary (2nd)

Aubree Bake, Rissler Elementary (3rd)

First Grade:

Addison Gott, Rissler Elementary (1st)

AJ Neighbors, Rissler Elementary (2nd)

Evan Dixon, Rissler Elementary (3rd)

Second Grade:

Sam Harris, Rissler Elementary (1st)

Sutton Buenemann, Rissler Elementary (2nd)

Liam Busick, Rissler Elementary (3rd)

Third Grade:

Nora Guthrie, Rissler Elementary (1st)

Addi Sinklear, Grundy R-5 (2nd)

Paisley Tubbs, Rissler Elementary (3rd)

Fourth Grade:

Tucker Lentz, Grundy R-5 (1st)

Lizzy Harris, Rissler Elementary (2nd)

Ella Ishmael, Rissler Elementary (3rd)

These contests and their winners highlight the ongoing tradition of community involvement and the celebration of local heritage during Missouri Day.