Trenton Building and Nuisance Board, Trenton City Council to meet October 23

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board, followed by the City Council, are scheduled for meetings on October 23 at the Trenton City Hall.

Starting at 6 p.m., the Building and Nuisance Board plans to review a minimum of eight properties. The session’s agenda includes two properties for declaration of a nuisance and another two for public hearing. Additionally, one property will be discussed for findings of fact, and three are slated for certification of the existence of a dangerous building. Updates on current structures and nuisances are also expected to be provided.

Following this, the Trenton City Council will convene at 7 p.m. on the same day. The council is set to deliberate on two ordinances. The first ordinance under consideration is an agreement with Anixter Power Solutions, focusing on three-phase field testing. The second involves approving a contract with Smico Contracting Group for enhancements to the river pump station.

The council’s agenda also features other significant items. Carole Hobbs will present public comments concerning the reconsideration of recycling bids. The meeting will further handle the approval of a request for quotation for attorney services, address the issue of handicapped parking at the Elks Lodge, and discuss an appointment with the Extension Council.

For those unable to attend in person, the Trenton City Council meeting will be accessible via Zoom.