Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Pillars of the Community

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two individuals, two businesses, and a local organization will be recognized by the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual dinner meeting on August 11th at the NCMC Ketcham Community Center.

Trenton native Laura Sue Daniels and long-time Trenton Republican-Times newspaper editor Diane Lowrey will be honored as the 2023 Chamber Pillars of the Community.

Barnes Greenhouse and State Farm Insurance will be honored as the Chamber Businesses of the Year. Chosen for recognition as the Organization of the Year is Bright Futures Trenton.

“Let’s Get Back to the Basics” is the theme for this year’s chamber event. It begins with a social reception at 5:30 pm, followed by dinner at 6 pm, and the awards recognition at 7:30 pm. The evening concludes at 8 pm with a live auction of items and services donated by area chamber members. A “lip-sync extravaganza” will feature community members sharing their “talents” in a musical performance.

Tickets for the Trenton Chamber Banquet are $40 each. Table sponsorships are available for $350 and $500. The $350 sponsorship includes eight meal tickets and a name listing in the program. The $500 sponsorship includes eight meal tickets, a banner display, a name listing in the program, and 20 raffle tickets.

To make a reservation for the event (including sponsorships), individuals may call the chamber office at 660-359-4324 or send an email to [email protected]. Reservations must be made by Thursday, August 4th.

Related