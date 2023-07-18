Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests in north Missouri on Monday, July 17, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made several arrests during their routine operations on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Andrew R. Dilfer, a 36-year-old male resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, was apprehended at approximately 12:18 a.m. Dilfer faces charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI) – alcohol – misdemeanor and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was being held at the Buchanan County Jail under a 24-hour hold.

Later in the day, at around 1:12 p.m., Christina M. Fillmore, a 39-year-old female from Cameron, Missouri, was taken into custody in DeKalb County. Fillmore had a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear issued by the Lee’s Summit Police Department and was also charged with speeding. She was being held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail and is eligible for release upon posting bond.

In another incident in Buchanan County, Sarie F. Lingle, a 33-year-old female resident of Saint Joseph, was arrested at approximately 11:10 p.m. Lingle faces a charge of DWI – alcohol – misdemeanor and was being held at the Buchanan County Jail under a 24-hour hold.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also carried out arrests in Bates County. Logan H. Doll, an 18-year-old male from Butler, Missouri, was apprehended at 5:17 p.m. Doll faces charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, speeding, and driving without insurance. He has been released from the Bates County Jail.

Raymond L. Graham, a 66-year-old male from Republic, Missouri, was arrested in Pettis County at around 6:28 p.m. Graham faces charges including driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, lane violation, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He has since been released from the Pettis County Jail.

In a separate incident in Bates County, Conner M. Grady, an 18-year-old male from Oak Ridge, Louisiana, was taken into custody at 10:44 p.m. Grady faces charges of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. He has been released from the Bates County Jail.

Finally, in Ray County, Mark A. Kincaid, a 61-year-old male from Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested at approximately 12:10 a.m. on July 18, 2023. Kincaid faces charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt. He has been released from the Ray County Jail.

Related