Swine, rabbit and poultry show winners announced at the Mercer County Fair

The Mercer County Fair showcased talent and dedication from participants in various livestock competitions. Participants from Missouri and neighboring states displayed their hard work and skills, vying for recognition as the top performers in the Swine, Rabbit, and Poultry categories.

These are the winners in events:

Swine Show:



• Champion Boar: Bailey Miller from Hamilton, MO

• Reserve Champion Boar: Gage Miller from Hamilton, MO

• Champion Gilt: Jadon Gassman from Corydon, IA

• Reserve Champion Gilt: Emily Oswalt from Princeton, MO

• Champion Market Hog: Lane Hamilton from Cainsville, MO

• Reserve Champion Market Hog: Ember Gilgar from Hamilton, MO

Showmanship:

• Senior Showman: Jadon Gassman from Corydon, IA

• Easter Memorial Senior Showman: Emily Oswalt from Princeton, MO

• Junior Showman: Ember Gilgar from Hamilton, MO

• Adult Showman: Bailey Prichard from Princeton, MO

Rabbit Results:



• Best in Show 6 Class: Malory Chalfant from Gilman City, MO

• Reserve Best in Show 6 Class: Ashley Chalfant from Gilman City, MO

• Best in Show 4 Class: Caitlynn Chalfant from Gilman City, MO

• Reserve Best in Show 4 Class: Emily Chalfant from Gilman City, MO

Showmanship:



• Senior Showman: Lance Jacobs from Eagleville, MO

• Junior Showman: Mallory Chalfant from Gilman City, MO

Poultry Results:

• Grand Champion Large Fowl: Lance Jacobs from Eagleville, MO

• Reserve Champion Large Fowl: Alexandria Hopper from Princeton, MO

• Grand Champion Bantam: Carley Sheil from Kellerton, IA

• Reserve Champion Bantam: Carley Sheil from Kellerton, IA

• Grand Champion Duck: Carley Sheil from Kellerton, IA

• Reserve Champion Duck: Carley Sheil from Kellerton, IA

Showmanship:

• Senior Showman: Lance Jacobs from Eagleville, MO

• Junior Showman: Emma Sue Jacobs from Eagleville, MO

Mercer County Fair organizers commended all participants for their hard work and dedication throughout the competitions.

