Trash truck overturns southeast of the Graham community, injuring driver and passenger

A trash truck overturned on Route Y, approximately two miles southeast of Graham, resulting in minor injuries to both the driver and a passenger. The accident occurred on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at around 6:10 PM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as Cody A. Marriott, a 33-year-old male from Maryville, was operating a 2008 Sterling LT8511 trash truck heading southbound when the incident took place. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed by Kizer Towing of Maryville.

Enoch E. Ross, a 28-year-old male from Burlington Jct, Missouri, was a passenger in the trash truck. Ross, along with Marriott, suffered minor injuries in the accident. Both individuals were wearing their seat belts. They were transported by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville for treatment.

According to the preliminary investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the trash truck crossed the centerline while traveling southbound on Route Y. As a result, the vehicle began to skid and partially veered off the west side of the roadway. After returning to the road, it crossed the centerline once again, causing it to overturn and come to a rest on its passenger side facing northwest.

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department provided assistance at the scene, cooperating with the Missouri State Highway Patrol during the accident response and investigation.

