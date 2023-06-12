Authorities report the arrest of two men from Trenton

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Trenton residents were arrested Friday and charges were filed Saturday involving two separate incidents.

Twenty-two-year-old Zachary Randall Wilmes has been charged in Grundy County with felony possession of a controlled substance – listed as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash.

Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Eugene Brittain faces three misdemeanor counts stemming from an arrest on 9th Street. Brittain is charged in Grundy County with driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner by alleged speeding, as well as resisting or interfering with an arrest during a traffic stop. His bond is $3,500.

Both Wilmes and Brittain are scheduled for Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

