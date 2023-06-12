Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Sunday evening, June 11, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports St. Joseph and Bethany residents were arrested in Nodaway County Sunday night at the same time.

Thirty-six-year-old James Pace of St. Joseph was arrested on an Atchison County warrant alleging extortion – a threat to injure another person.

Also arrested in Nodaway County was 30-year-old Lindsay Barron of Bethany.

Both Pace and Barron have been accused of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to the Nodaway County Jail after their arrest on Sunday. They were listed as bondable.

