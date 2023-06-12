Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Sunday evening, June 11, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports St. Joseph and Bethany residents were arrested in Nodaway County Sunday night at the same time.

Thirty-six-year-old James Pace of St. Joseph was arrested on an Atchison County warrant alleging extortion – a threat to injure another person.

Also arrested in Nodaway County was 30-year-old Lindsay Barron of Bethany.

Both Pace and Barron have been accused of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to the Nodaway County Jail after their arrest on Sunday. They were listed as bondable.

Related