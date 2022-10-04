Obituary & Services: Deral Wayne Martin

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Deral Wayne Martin, 77, Garden Grove, IA passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home.

He was born on April 6, 1945, in Leon, Iowa the son of Clarence Raymond and Ermal Maleta (Corll) Martin.

On June 26, 1971, he married Carolyn Louise Judd in Lineville, Iowa. She survives of the home.

Deral was a graduate of Leon High School in 1963. He enjoyed riding horses, team roping, attending auctions, and buying flowers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Rex, and a sister-in-law, Sherry Martin.

In addition to his wife, Deral is survived by his sons, Shawn (Cassie) Martin, Lamoni, IA, Shane Martin, Garden Grove, IA; grandson, Coby Martin; granddaughter, Preslea Martin; sister, Darlene Richardson, Springville, IA; brothers, Larry (Margaret), Humeston, IA, Dennis, Garden Grove, IA, Robert (Julie), Martensdale, IA, Leonard (Jodi), Osceola, IA, Lowell (Letia), Van Wert, IA, Ronnie (Adriana), Alburnett, IA and many nieces and nephews.

Deral has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

The family will hold a celebration of life from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, October 7 at the Lineville Community Center, Lineville, IA. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Lineville, IA.