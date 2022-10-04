Mercer County Sheriff arrests Princeton resident in connection with motor vehicle theft

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports one person was arrested stemming from an investigation into a motor vehicle theft.

The office received a report on September 26th of a stolen vehicle that had been parked at the North Mercer school. The department also reported catalytic converters had been cut off and stolen from two vehicles at that time.

Associate Circuit Court Judge Matthew Krohn issued a no-bond arrest warrant for Jacklyn Ormsby of Princeton in connection with the incident. The warrant accuses Ormsby of three felony counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid and two misdemeanor counts including unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and 2nd-degree tampering of a motor vehicle. Ormsby has been taken into custody and is held at the Mercer County Jail pending a court appearance Tuesday, October 4. The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation.