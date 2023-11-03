Missouri Attorney General upholds murder conviction at appeals court

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office successfully defended the convictions of Vicente Roldan-Marron at the Western District Court of Appeals for first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The appeals court affirmed the circuit court’s judgment denying Roldan-Marron post-conviction relief based on a claim that he received ineffective assistance from counsel during his original criminal case.

Attorney General Bailey stated, “As Attorney General, I am committed to enforcing the laws as they are written, which includes defending the convictions of dangerous criminals. I am proud of the work my Criminal Appeals Unit has done in this case. The Attorney General’s Office will persist in seeking justice for victims across the state.”

After a four-day jury trial in Jackson County, Roldan-Marron was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2017 murder of his wife. The evidence presented demonstrated that Roldan-Marron repeatedly stabbed his wife until she died and then mutilated her body.

Roldan-Marron received a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and an additional life sentence for armed criminal action. The decision by the Western District Court of Appeals upholds his original conviction and sentence.

The court’s opinion is available here.