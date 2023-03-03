Meet the Candidates Forum to be held at Trenton High School

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Community members will be able to hear from Trenton R-9 Board of Education candidates at an event later this month. The Trenton Teachers Association, Trenton Hy-Vee, and Trenton Republican-Times sponsor the Meet the Candidates Forum in the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center March 20th at 6 o’clock.

Candidates will introduce themselves and their platform. They will then be asked questions that were submitted before the forum. If there is time remaining, other questions will be taken.

Missouri State Teachers Association Northwest Region Member Service Coordinator Mindy Walker will be the moderator.

Candidates who filed for the three open three-year terms on the Trenton Board of Education include incumbents Jason Hostetler, Brandon Gibler, and Andy Burress. Other candidates are Ronda Lickteig, Robin Chambers, and Joshua Shuler.

Anyone who would like to submit a question is asked to send it to Trenton Teachers Association President Anna Muselman at [email protected] The words “Candidate Forum” should be put in the email subject line. The deadline to submit questions is March 14th.

Submissions will be organized to avoid repeated questions on the same subject during the forum on March 20th. Questions will be presented anonymously.

Related