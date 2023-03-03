Dr. Lance Tatum is the new President of Northwest Missouri State University

Local News March 3, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Northwest Missouri State University has announced its next president.

Dr. Lance Tatum large Photo
Dr. Lance Tatum

Doctor Lance Tatum is currently the senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and the chief academic officer at Troy University of Troy, Alabama. He will start at Northwest on June 1st. Tatum and the university’s Board of Regents agreed to an initial three-year contract.

Regents unanimously selected Tatum after gathering input from Northwest stakeholders, including a university search committee. He was among four finalists who visited the Maryville campus in February for a series of interviews with stakeholder groups and public forums.

Board of Regents Chairperson John Moore says “Tatum brings a deep knowledge of higher education and considerable experience in strategic planning, enrollment management, and fundraising.”

Tatum has served in his current role at Troy University since January 2019. He is also a professor at that university’s Sorrell College of Business—School of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management. He joined Troy University as a faculty member in 1998.

Tatum says he is honored and humbled to lead Northwest.

A news conference to introduce Tatum to the Northwest community is being planned in conjunction with the Board of Regents session on March 16th.

