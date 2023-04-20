Man and woman from Wichita indicted on drug trafficking crimes

National News April 20, 2023April 20, 2023 KTTN News
Drug Trafficking news graphic
 A federal grand jury in Wichita, Kansas returned an indictment charging a woman and a man from Kansas with drug trafficking crimes.

According to court documents, Regan Viner, 29, and Abram Velo, 41, both of Wichita, are charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with the intention to distribute and one count of possession of fentanyl with the intention to distribute. Velo is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the case.

