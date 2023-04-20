Felon in Missouri, who was on probation, pleads guilty to weapons charge

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A felon on probation for a gun crime pleaded guilty Wednesday and admitted being caught with another firearm in December.

Trenier Roosevelt Jackson, 22, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau to a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted to being the passenger in a speeding vehicle pulled over by Cape Girardeau police on Dec. 1, 2022. After the vehicle stopped, Jackson immediately got out and walked away. The officer asked Jackson to return, but he ran away again when the driver said he had a gun and officers said they would search for weapons.

Jackson dropped a bag containing a stolen Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and multiple forms of identification as he ran. He was arrested a short distance away. At the time, Jackson was on probation after having been convicted of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. on July 27. The charge carries a potential penalty of up to 15 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis is prosecuting the case.

