Livingston County Library to hold Author Symposium

Local News March 27, 2023March 27, 2023 KTTN News
Livingston County Library website 2023
The Livingston County Library is seeking local authors to take part in an Author Symposium. Livingston County Library will be hosting an author panel discussion followed by a meet and greet with local authors.

The event will be held Wednesday, April 19 from 5-7 pm. Contact the Livingston County Library at 660-646-0547 to reserve your space. Library staff will provide a table for authors with basic décor. Authors are advised to bring other items they want to use, including any books for sale.

If you want to participate in the panel, let the library staff know. Respond by April 7. For questions about the program, call the library at 660-646-0547, or visit the Livingston County Library website.

