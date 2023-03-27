Trenton Rotary Club members visit EXP Gaming Lounge in downtown Trenton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Members of the Trenton Rotary Club visited EXP Gaming Lounge in downtown Trenton for its Thursday meeting.

Kyle Richards, co-owner of EXP Gaming, and Joe Cleveland, store manager, presented information about their business established last year. Richards said he visited with the gaming group a few times in Trenton and upon learning that there is an E-Sports program at North Central Missouri College, and a gaming club on the campus, decided to locate in Trenton.

The NCMC gaming club holds its weekly meetings in the Trenton business and Richards said other groups also play there regularly.

EXP offers also games, video, board, and cards, and provides the items needed, however, players can bring their own accessories if desired. Tournaments are also played regularly.

There is no charge to use the facilities. Richards said the business makes its money from items it sells, including games, books, trading cards, etc. Fees are also charged for tournament play.

