St. Louis man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing gun in connection with kidnapping

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry sentenced a man from St. Louis, Missouri to ten years in prison on gun and methamphetamine charges.

Mosley Jumon Williams, now 32, was accused on March 28, 2019, of kidnapping an elderly man at gunpoint to learn the location of William’s ex-wife, who had an order of protection naming Williams. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Williams, but could not find the gun until Williams called his girlfriend from jail and told her to hide the gun in a closet.

Williams’ girlfriend allowed officers to search their apartment. They found a .45-caliber, HS Produkt handgun with a flashlight-laser combination, which the elderly man identified as the gun used in the kidnapping, as well as 42 tablets containing methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Williams pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in November to a felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of possession of methamphetamine.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary M. Bluestone prosecuted the case.

Related