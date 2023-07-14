Livingston County Fair officials announces results of the sheep show

Local News July 14, 2023July 14, 2023 KTTN News
County Fair News Graphic
Livingston County Fair officials in Chillicothe have revealed the winners of the sheep show. Participants from across the county showcased their prized sheep.

Here are the results:

  • Supreme Champion Ewe:  Rylee Anderson
  • Reserve Supreme Champion Ewe: Harlee Beck
  • Supreme Champion Market Lamb: Benjamin Brubaker
  • Reserve Supreme Champion Market Lamb: Rylee Anderson
  • Grand Champion Home Raised Lamb: Rylee Anderson
  • Reserve Grand Champion Home Raised Lamb: Rylee Anderson
  • Grand Champion Purchased Lamb: Benjamin Brubaker
  • Reserve Grand Champion Purchased Lamb: Anna Pfaff
  • Junior Showmanship: Hadlee Beck
  • Intermediate Showmanship: Benjamin Brubaker
  • Senior Showmanship: Rylee Anderson
