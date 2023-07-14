Livingston County Fair officials announces results of the sheep show

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Livingston County Fair officials in Chillicothe have revealed the winners of the sheep show. Participants from across the county showcased their prized sheep.

Here are the results:

Supreme Champion Ewe: Rylee Anderson

Reserve Supreme Champion Ewe: Harlee Beck

Supreme Champion Market Lamb: Benjamin Brubaker

Reserve Supreme Champion Market Lamb: Rylee Anderson

Grand Champion Home Raised Lamb: Rylee Anderson

Reserve Grand Champion Home Raised Lamb: Rylee Anderson

Grand Champion Purchased Lamb: Benjamin Brubaker

Reserve Grand Champion Purchased Lamb: Anna Pfaff

Junior Showmanship: Hadlee Beck

Intermediate Showmanship: Benjamin Brubaker

Senior Showmanship: Rylee Anderson

Related