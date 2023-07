Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard Board of Aldermen voted on July 10th to hold a tax rate hearing 10 minutes before the next meeting. The tax rate hearing will begin on August 14th at 5:50, and the regular meeting is set for 6 pm.

City Clerk Becca King said she would like to be able to pay any bill online that has the capability to do so. She noted it would use fewer checks and can be done immediately. The board tabled discussion on the matter until a future meeting.

Related