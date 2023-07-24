Jamesport Tri-County School District holds special election on August 8th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Registered voters in the Jamesport Tri-County School District have a special election on Tuesday, August 8th.

Those who are in Jefferson Township of Southwest Grundy County can go to the courthouse in Trenton to vote that Tuesday between 6 in the morning and 7 p.m. Those who wish to vote absentee ahead of the election may do so during the regular office hours of the Grundy County Clerk, located on the 2nd floor of the Courthouse in Trenton.

Grundy County’s election results on August 8th will be added to the results of the balloting in the Daviess and Livingston County portions of the Tri-County School District.

The proposition involves the continuation of the 25-cent tax levy per $100 of assessed valuation. The levy, if approved by voters, will be in effect for ten years, concluding in 2033. The proposal states the tax money raised will provide funds for the construction, equipping, and furnishing of a new Early Childhood Center. The money also could be used to complete other repairs and improvements for existing facilities and to help meet additional operating expenses of the Tri-County of Jamesport School District.

If the temporary levy gets approved on August 8th, the school reports the current adjusted levy of nearly four dollars and 63 cents ($4.6259) will continue unchanged.

Related