Head-on crash on Highway 23 results in double fatality, one driver, a teenager from Carrollton

An accident occurred on Highway 23, south of Jingles Road, on August 14, 2023, at 6:27 PM, resulting in the deaths of both drivers involved.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a northbound 2006 Buick Lucerne, driven by Gerald L. Ratcliffe, 61, of Hale crossed the center of the roadway. It then collided head-on with a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Captiva, driven by a 17-year-old male from Carrollton.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. Ratcliffe was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Cox at 7:03 PM. The juvenile driver of the Chevrolet Captiva was transported to Carroll County Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by Dr. Andrew Horine at 7:52 PM.

Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Jackson County Tow. The crash is recorded as Troop A’s fatal crash #46, marking fatalities #50 and #51 for the year 2023.

The accident was investigated by Trooper J. M. Haines (Badge #777) and the Major Crash Investigative Unit Trooper J. D. Conrad (Badge #243). They were assisted at the scene by Corporal T. A. Baxter (Badge #297) and Lafayette County deputies.

