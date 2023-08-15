Two-car crash on Highway 36 at McElwain Drive injures both drivers

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A two-car accident occurred on Highway 36 at McElwain Drive in Cameron on August 14, 2023, at 4:25 PM, as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to Trooper. N.A. Regan (1454) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash took place when a stationary 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Kylee N. Sherman, 34, of St. Joseph, entered the eastbound lanes of Highway 36 and collided with a 2022 Nissan Sentra driven by Melody A. Dorton, 46, of Cameron. The impact caused the Nissan Sentra to veer off the south side of Highway 36, where it struck a concrete island. The Pontiac Grand Prix came to a halt in the eastbound lanes, facing northeast.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Sherman sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Cameron Ambulance to Liberty Hospital for further treatment. Dorton suffered minor injuries and received medical attention at the scene.

The 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix sustained extensive damage and was towed by Scotty’s Towing of Cameron. The 2022 Nissan Sentra was declared a total loss and was also towed by Scotty’s Towing of Cameron.

The Cameron Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

