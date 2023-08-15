The B-R-R is Back” – The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s offers a winter warning for Missouri

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

After a sweltering July, Missourians, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, should brace for a chilly, snow-laden winter.

Sandi Duncan, Old Farmer’s Almanac managing editor, shared that the Great Plains states, including Missouri, should anticipate a cold winter with occasional snowfall. “The Farmers’ Almanac highlights ‘The B-R-R is Back,’ indicating a surge of cold temperatures this upcoming winter,” Duncan explained. “While the emphasis is on the cold, sporadic storms might bring both rain and snow to the region.”

She further noted that winter-like conditions might set in as early as the end of fall, right after Thanksgiving. “Winter seems to be arriving ahead of schedule,” Duncan remarked. “December’s forecast suggests snowy scenarios. Many hope for a white Christmas, and that might just be the case. However, January and February will predominantly be about the cold.”

Moreover, the Almanac predicts that the cold might linger past February. Duncan added, “Despite the calendar signaling spring, expect a ‘Polar Coaster’ of a season. There will be occasional pleasant days hinting at spring, but a chilly, rainy season is more likely.”

The Almanac, headquartered in Lewiston, Maine, claims an impressive 80 to 85 percent accuracy rate for its forecasts. Yet, Duncan conceded that they sometimes miss the mark, referencing the previous year’s prediction of an unusually cold winter for Missouri. “The cold seemed to concentrate over Russia and China. While there were cold spells, our forecast wasn’t entirely accurate,” she admitted. “Nevertheless, we strive to provide a glimpse into the weather 12 to 16 months ahead, aiding in planning.”

Originating over two centuries ago, the Almanac’s forecasting method considers sunspot activity, planetary alignments, and lunar effects on Earth. Beyond weather predictions, The Old Farmer’s Almanac offers insights on gardening, culinary arts, home remedies, folklore, household management, eco-friendly living, and more.

For a detailed winter forecast, refer to the Almanac’s official publication.

