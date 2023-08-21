Grundy County Commission sets agenda for upcoming meeting on Tuesday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three appointments are listed for Tuesday’s meeting of the Grundy County Commission at the courthouse in Trenton. The first two are regular meetings: one with Chris Ward at 8:30 a.m. for the Road and Bridge Department, and another at 10 a.m. with Matt Walker, who represents the Grundy County Ambulance Service.

Meeting with commissioners at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow is Steve Kirby, representing Secure Tech Panic Alarms.

The Grundy County Commission announces a public hearing on the tax levy will be held on Tuesday, August 29, also at the courthouse, in the second-floor meeting room. The public can attend and comment on the levy when the hearing begins at 9:30 a.m.

The tax levy ceiling for Grundy County government is proposed at just over 39.66 cents on the $100 assessed valuation. With the required 50 percent sales tax rollback, the proposed tax levy is set at 20.4 cents on the $100 assessed valuation. The rollback is 20.27 cents.

Assessed valuation is determined from real estate, personal property, railroad, and utilities. In total, Grundy County’s assessed valuation is more than $145,877,325. That’s $526,214 greater than the assessed valuation total for 2022 in Grundy County. Revenue derived directly from new construction at the proposed tax rate is $1,112. Grundy County tax revenue for this year is budgeted at $276,700.

