Grundy County Commission sets agenda for upcoming meeting on Tuesday

Local News August 21, 2023August 21, 2023 KTTN News
Grundy County Commission Sign
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Three appointments are listed for Tuesday’s meeting of the Grundy County Commission at the courthouse in Trenton. The first two are regular meetings: one with Chris Ward at 8:30 a.m. for the Road and Bridge Department, and another at 10 a.m. with Matt Walker, who represents the Grundy County Ambulance Service.

Meeting with commissioners at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow is Steve Kirby, representing Secure Tech Panic Alarms.

The Grundy County Commission announces a public hearing on the tax levy will be held on Tuesday, August 29, also at the courthouse, in the second-floor meeting room. The public can attend and comment on the levy when the hearing begins at 9:30 a.m.

The tax levy ceiling for Grundy County government is proposed at just over 39.66 cents on the $100 assessed valuation. With the required 50 percent sales tax rollback, the proposed tax levy is set at 20.4 cents on the $100 assessed valuation. The rollback is 20.27 cents.

Assessed valuation is determined from real estate, personal property, railroad, and utilities. In total, Grundy County’s assessed valuation is more than $145,877,325. That’s $526,214 greater than the assessed valuation total for 2022 in Grundy County. Revenue derived directly from new construction at the proposed tax rate is $1,112. Grundy County tax revenue for this year is budgeted at $276,700.

Post Views: 51
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com