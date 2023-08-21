Trenton Economic Development Committee, Utility Committee set to meet on Tuesday

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two committee meetings are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 22, at Trenton City Hall, each focusing on local issues.

The Economic Development Committee is set to convene at 4 p.m. The primary item on the agenda is the continuation of discussions regarding a potential public vote on a local sales tax. The proposed tax aims to benefit various economic development projects within the city.

Following closely behind, the Utility Committee meeting will kick off at 4:30 p.m. The agenda for this meeting includes reports from department heads and the utility director. Additionally, the committee will review the monthly financial reports for Trenton Municipal Utilities.

Both the Economic Development and Utility committees include members from the Trenton City Council.

