Governor Mike Parson highlights new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline website

Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has launched a new website at this link. The site provides information for anyone who may be experiencing a mental health, suicide, or substance use crisis.

“The 988 crisis call line created a more streamlined and effective resource for Missourians in a behavioral health crisis,” Governor Parson said. “We know that when individuals are experiencing crisis the sooner we can connect them to support and provide assistance the better. This website adds even more access to critical resources that will help save lives.”

“The new website is another tool to advance crisis services and connect Missourians to the evidence-based, care continuum for behavioral health services statewide,” said DMH Director Valerie Huhn. “Providing more ways to reach crisis care and support is integral to reducing the burden on law enforcement/emergency response and other public health services.”

The newly designated 988 phone number went live nationwide on July 16, 2022. Since that time, it has routed thousands of individuals to local, trained crisis specialists at Missouri’s 988 centers. The 988 crisis line connects anyone experiencing a mental health, suicide, or substance use crisis to compassionate, accessible care and support, available 24/7. Support is free and confidential.

Learn more about the Missouri 988 Suicide and Lifeline website at this link.

Need to talk or get immediate help in a crisis? Help is available. If you or someone you know needs support call or text 988 or chat on the 988 Lifeline website.

For more information contact Debra Walker at the Department of Mental Health at [email protected] or 573-751-1647.

