Gallatin Chautauqua Baby Show officials announce winners

Local News September 19, 2023September 19, 2023 KTTN News
Baby Show Graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

The Gallatin Chautauqua hosted its annual Baby Show over the weekend, and officials have now announced the winners across various age groups and categories.

Winners by Age Group and Gender

  • 0-3 Months
    • Boy: Jayce Corwin
    • Girl: Rosalynn Lowe
  • 4-6 Months
    • Boy: No entries
    • Girl: Carli Cantwell
  • 7-9 Months
    • Boy: Thomas Hazzard
    • Girl: Elsie Cole
  • 10-12 Months
    • Boy: Brooks Michael
    • Girl: Henley Cornelius
  • 1-Year-Olds
    • Boys: Lincoln Jochem
    • Girls: Kahlani and Kaleyah (Tie) (No last names provided)
  • 2-Year-Olds
    • Boys: Walke Cornett
    • Girls: Taetum Hardin
  • 3-Year-Olds
    • Boys: No entries
    • Girls: Adley Cantwell
  • Little Mr. 4
    • Sutton Hardin
  • Little Miss 4
    • Gracie Curtis

It’s worth noting that there were no entries for boys in the 4-6 months and 3-year-old categories. Organizers are hopeful that next year’s event will see more participation in these age groups.

Post Views: 176
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com