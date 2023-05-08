Federal jury convicts Missouri man of dealing fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis found a man guilty of selling the heroin and fentanyl that killed a Florissant, Missouri man in 2018.

The jury found Wyland Kinney, 43, of St. Louis County, guilty of four felony counts: distribution of a controlled substance that resulted in death, two counts of distributing fentanyl, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Bateman said the victim’s phone contained a series of texts and calls to Kinney on August 15 and 16 of 2018 in which the victim arranged to buy opiates from Kinney. Kinney sold heroin and fentanyl to the victim at 2:30 p.m. on August 16, 2018. The victim was living with his grandmother, who found him dead at about 8 p.m., 30 minutes after she’d last heard from him. An autopsy and toxicology results showed that the quantity of heroin and fentanyl individually was enough to kill him, Bateman said. Together they killed him quickly.

The victim had been battling heroin addiction and had just been in the hospital for treatment.

During the subsequent investigation, officers discovered the victim’s calls and texts to Kinney and learned Kinney’s name, then had a confidential informant purchase a mix of fentanyl and ketamine twice from Kinney, on October 11 and 12.

A court-approved search of Kinney’s home found two handguns, a shotgun, ammunition, and $6,443 in cash in the basement and four handguns, four shotguns, two rifles an AK-style pistol, and more ammunition inside a gun safe on the main floor. They also found text messages regarding drug sales on his phone.

At Kinney’s sentencing, he faces life in prison for the distribution resulting in death charge, up to 20 years on the other drug charges, and up to 10 years on the gun charge.

The case was investigated by the Florissant Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kyle Bateman and Tiffany Becker are prosecuting the case.

