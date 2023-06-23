Critical Access at Risk: Missouri’s rural hospitals face closure, proposed solution awaits Missouri Governor’s decision

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

According to the Missouri Hospital Association, a total of 18 hospitals in Missouri have shut down since 2014. In an effort to address this concerning trend, an omnibus bill is currently awaiting a decision from Governor Mike Parson, with the aim of preventing the closure of rural hospitals.

In an interview with Missourinet, House Speaker Pro Tem Mike Henderson, a Republican from Desloge, said the bill provides an opportunity for hospitals to choose a new designation as a rural emergency hospital. By opting for this status, these hospitals would be eligible to access federal funding specifically allocated to meet certain standards.

Henderson emphasizes the significance of recent federal legislation passed in 2021, which made funds available nationwide to support the operation of rural hospitals. The law came into effect in January of this year, following its passage in late 2021. As a result, House Bill 402 proposes that rural hospitals opting for the new designation would qualify for an additional $3 million in annual funding. This financial boost could significantly benefit these hospitals, given the challenges they face in rural areas.

The struggles faced by businesses in rural and small-town Missouri are not limited to the economic sector. Hospitals also encounter difficulties, and the closure of these medical facilities can lead to increased travel distances for patients seeking emergency care.

Henderson stresses the importance of ensuring timely access to healthcare services for individuals residing in rural areas. The primary objective of the bill is to provide rural hospitals with viable options that enable them to remain open and effectively meet the healthcare needs of their communities.

For more details about the various provisions in House Bill 402, visit this link.

