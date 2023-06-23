Multiple incidents of impaired driving lead to arrests by Missouri State Highway Patrol

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made several arrests over the past few days. Multiple individuals face charges related to driving while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in their detention and subsequent release.

On June 22, 2023, at approximately 11:58 PM, Michelle D. Kenyon, a 45-year-old resident of Trenton, Missouri, was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County. Kenyon faces charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI) involving alcohol and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. Following her arrest, she was held at Liberty Hospital before being released.

Earlier that same evening, at around 10:30 PM, Katherine R. Nemeth, a 38-year-old female from Platte City, Missouri, was apprehended in Daviess County. Nemeth was charged with a misdemeanor Platte County warrant for failing to register her motor vehicle. She was subsequently taken to Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail and was deemed bondable.

In another incident on June 20, 2023, Ervin D. Mullet, a 36-year-old male from Denison, Texas, was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Grundy County. Mullet faced charges of misdemeanor DWI involving alcohol. He was held at Grundy County Law Enforcement Center before being released.

The string of impaired driving incidents continued on June 21, 2023, when Jackie L. Hester, a 60-year-old female resident of Kirksville, Missouri, was taken into custody and transported to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Hester was charged with driving while intoxicated. Following her arrest, she was released.

The final incident occurred on June 22, 2023, at approximately 11:34 PM, in Clay County. Shayna J. Kinzler, a 26-year-old female from Hamilton, Missouri, was arrested by the Riverside Police Department. Kinzler faced multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, lane violation, making bad passes, and stopping in the roadway. She was subsequently released.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to prioritize road safety and takes a strong stance against impaired driving. Incidents like these serve as reminders of the dangers posed by individuals who choose to operate a vehicle while under the influence.

Related