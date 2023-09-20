Audio: A night of laughter and drama with “The Savannah Sipping Society”

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Arts Alive will present a play that has been compared to “The Golden Girls.” “The Savannah Sipping Society” will be at the Hoover Theater of the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton on October 27th at 7 p.m. and October 28th at 2 p.m.

Director Ann Plumb says the play is “a barrel of laughs,” but it also has tender moments. The modern comedy is about four women who meet at a hot yoga party. The women become friends and discover they have been avoiding life instead of living it.

Plumb says Arts Alive was looking for a show that did not have a lot of characters.

Elizabeth Hackathorn has been on the Arts Alive Board and has been a “mainstay” of the acting troupe. Plumb was looking for something to highlight Hackathorn’s talents and increase the number of women in the troupe. Hackathorn plays Randa Covington, a career woman who was recently fired.

Plumb met Tara Fulk at Fulk’s workplace, thought she had a “wonderful accent,” and told Fulk she would be perfect for the show.

Fulk plays Marlafaye Mosley. She says the character is “a hoot,” and that she relates to the character because Mosley is a strong-willed woman. The character is recently divorced.

Plumb says she found Marsha Kennedy through a mutual acquaintance and did not know Kennedy had acting experience. Plumb was “delighted” to meet and work with Kennedy.

Kennedy plays Jinx Jenkins. She says the character meets the other women while becoming a life coach.

Others in “The Savannah Sipping Society” include Lisa Reid playing the recently widowed Dottie Haigler and JoAnne Trump as Grandma Cornelia Covington. Terry Toms is the technical director.

There is limited seating at the Hoover Theater for “The Savannah Sipping Society” shows on October 27th and 28th.

Tickets will go on sale at the Trenton Hy-Vee customer service desk on October 2nd. They will cost $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Maxey says the group plans to enter a float in the Missouri Day Festival Parade on October 21st to promote its next play, “The Savannah Sipping Society.” That show will be at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library’s Hoover Theater on October 27th and 28th.

Arts Alive meets in Cross Hall on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The group usually meets in Room 209C, but that is based on availability.

Related