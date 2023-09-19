Dr. Amy Patel to be keynote speaker at Mercer County Health Department’s Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Dr. Amy Patel, the Medical Director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital, is set to be the guest speaker at the Mercer County Health Department’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon. The event will take place at the Mercer County Fair Barn in Princeton on October 18th at noon.

Dr. Patel is not only a Medical Director but also a breast radiologist. She will be sharing valuable information on breast health, aiming to educate attendees on the importance of early detection and preventive measures.

Luncheon Details

Date: October 18th

Time: Noon

Location: Mercer County Fair Barn, Princeton

Cost: $15

The $15 registration fee includes a plate of food catered by Sweet Baby B’s and a commemorative t-shirt.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register by October 3rd. Registration can be completed by calling the Mercer County Health Department at 660-748-3630 or by using a registration link available on the Mercer County Health Department’s Facebook page.

