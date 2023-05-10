“Art in Bloom” features floral photograpy at Cultural Corner in Chillicothe

Cultural Corner invites the public to view “Art in Bloom,” an exhibition of floral photography featuring the work of 4 photographers.

Martin Spilker, a juried artist in the Missouri Artisans Association, focuses on nature scenes from around the country. Alysa Ramsay is a documentary family and wedding photographer and currently teaches photography at Missouri Western State University. Tara Duckworth is a fine art photographer based in St. Joseph and Kris Daniel is an amateur photographer currently serving as executive director of Cultural Corner.

Several special classes and events are planned in conjunction with the show, which will be on display until June 30th.

Barnes Greenhouses of Trenton is sponsoring the exhibit.