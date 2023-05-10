Spring music concert set for Thursday in the THS Performing Arts Center

Local News May 10, 2023 KTTN News
Spring Music Concert news Graphic
The spring music concert is scheduled for Thursday night, May 11 at 7 pm in the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center. The concert will include members of the Trenton High School vocal music department.

Instructor Tyler Busick reports there will be performances by the state-qualifying vocalists as well as the concert choir and Gold Rush. Students will sing a variety of music but mostly music performed at contests where THS received exemplary ratings.

The Ruth Risser and Ann Brinser Awards will be presented.

