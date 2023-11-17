78 teams gear up for North Central Missouri College’s Holiday Hoops event in December

The 19th Annual High School Holiday Hoops Basketball Showcase, presented by the NCMC Foundation, is set to announce its schedule soon. The highly anticipated 2023 edition of Holiday Hoops will take place at the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton. This year’s event will feature a total of 78 teams, including 45 high schools from Missouri and Waukee Northwest from Iowa.

The games are scheduled to start on Saturday, December 16, and conclude on Friday, December 29. This 9-day event marks the first participation of Crest Ridge, Harrisonville, and Kipp KC Legacy in Holiday Hoops, adding excitement to the NCMC campus during the holiday break. Mitch Dougan, a committee member, expressed enthusiasm about the inclusion of these new teams, emphasizing their contribution to the event’s competitive spirit.

Regarded as one of the state’s largest high school holiday basketball events, Holiday Hoops is entirely managed by volunteers and a 15-member committee. The event will host 48 varsity basketball games, underscoring its mission to enhance the visibility of NCMC, its campus, and its facilities. It provides a competitive environment for students and teams to showcase their talents during winter break, while also encouraging them to consider continuing their education and athletic pursuits post-high school.

Attendees can purchase a commemorative program featuring all participating teams and area supporters, as well as event-themed t-shirts. Each student-athlete participating in the event will receive a complimentary t-shirt. Raffle ticket sales will contribute to a scholarship awarded to a Holiday Hoops participant for NCMC enrollment next fall. Daily admission prices are set at $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens aged 65 and older.

The Holiday Hoops committee comprises Allen Berry, Chad Boyd, John Cowling, Mitch Dougan, Alicia Endicott, Jeremy Esry, Nathan Gamet, Kanna Helton, Mitch Holder, Joel Hultman, Lucas Lewis, Wade Peters, Daniel Savage, Brian Upton, and Tom Witten.

For the latest updates, visit the official Holiday Hoops website.