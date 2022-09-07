Unionville woman injured in crash on Highway 5

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Unionville woman sustained moderate injuries due to the pickup truck she drove being struck by another vehicle near Milan Tuesday morning, September 6th.

A private vehicle took 72-year-old Corinne Bender to Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville. The driver of the other vehicle was unknown as the driver left the scene of the crash.

The pickup traveled north on Highway 5 before the other vehicle reportedly crossed the center of the road three miles north of Milan causing the other vehicle to hit the pickup.

Minor damage was reported to the truck and Bender was reported as wearing a seat belt.