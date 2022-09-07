Obituary & Services: Alvin I Lewellen, Jr.

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Alvin I. Lewellen, Jr., age 90, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of Carrollton, Carrollton, Missouri.

Alvin was born the son of Alvin I. Lewellen, Sr., and Marie (Sims) Lewellen on May 29, 1932, in Waynesville, Indiana. He served as a Corporal in the United States Army from 1953 until 1954 during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Donna Spears on July 28, 1955, in Trenton, Missouri. She preceded him in death in 1997. Alvin worked for ConAgra Foods in Milan, Missouri, for many years until his retirement. In his spare time, Alvin worked doing refrigeration, HVAC, and heating. He was a devoted husband and father and loved his family. He was a very hard worker, and could always be found tinkering around and could fix anything. He loved working on cars, watching wrestling, and his dogs, especially Bow and Petey.

Survivors include four daughters, Catherine Dryden and husband John of Chillicothe, Missouri, Marjorie “Sue” Carr of Chillicothe, Missouri, Latonya Shoemaker and husband Robert of Brookfield, Missouri, and Deborah Smith of Chillicothe, Missouri; ten grandchildren, David Baker (Holly) of Trenton, Missouri, Mary Baker (Aaron Rutledge) of Chillicothe, Missouri, Angela Pickard (David) of Chillicothe, Missouri, Jake MacWilliams of Braymer, Missouri, Mary MacWilliams (Esther Wolf) of Prince Albert, Canada, Shyann Reger of Chillicothe, Missouri, Donna Curley (Chris) of Chillicothe, Missouri, Brenna Reeter of Chillicothe, Missouri, Alvin Ashton and wife, Michelle of Bevier, Missouri, and Tim Smith of Brookfield, Missouri; nineteen grandchildren, Dakota, Rebekah, Skylar, Michael, Peyton, Jordan, Emma, Alex, Jophiel, Cali, Felicia, Tristan, Dukota, Jackie Marie, Carson, Kyrian, Caden, Korbin, and Haven; six great-great grandchildren, Hadley, Coraline, Lakyn, Aliyah, Oaklyn, Ellie, and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two grandsons, Robbie Shoemaker, Jr., and Christopher Adams.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, September 12, 2022, one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at the Spickard Masonic Cemetery, Spickard, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Life Care Center of Carrollton and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.