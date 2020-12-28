Unionville woman and two men from Kirksville die in head-on crash west of Novinger

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Three northeast Missouri residents died in a head-on crash early Monday morning one and a half miles west of Novinger.

The two drivers were killed at the scene while one passenger died nearly three hours later at a hospital. The state patrol identified the victims as 36-year-old Nicholaus Ford of Kirksville and his passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Peek of Unionville. Also losing his life was 47-year-old Thomas Trauernicht of Kirksville.

The collision, at approximately 2:30 Monday morning, happened on Adair County Route O with Ford who was driving a sports utility vehicle westbound, and Trauernicht operating a pickup eastbound. A Highway Patrol investigator for the northeast Missouri Major Crash Team reported Ford’s SUV apparently crossed the center line colliding with the oncoming truck.

The two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and Ms. Peek died at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The accident report indicated none of the three occupants were using a seat belt and both vehicles received extensive damage.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and the Kirksville Fire Department.

Related