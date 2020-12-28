Crash on Monday afternoon injures Green City man and Milan woman

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Drivers of two pickup trucks received minor injuries in an early Monday afternoon (12:55 pm) accident in Green City.

Both 66-year-old Dennis Foster of Green City and 77-year-old Susan Pace of Milan were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Foster was northbound when he allegedly failed to yield at the Highway 6 intersection as the westbound Pace vehicle was struck in the side.

Ms. Pace was using a seat belt while Foster was not. Vehicle damage ranged from moderate to extensive.

